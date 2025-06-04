Sign up
100 / 365
The Kelpies 1
The famous mythical horses.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1580
photos
85
followers
50
following
27% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
5th June 2025 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
sculpture
,
scotland
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice shot
June 5th, 2025
