Previous
102 / 365
Caledonian Canal 1
Looking north on the Caledonian Canal just before it joins Loch Ness.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1583
photos
86
followers
50
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
7th June 2025 3:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
canal
,
scotland
,
loch-ness
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot, beautiful scene
June 7th, 2025
