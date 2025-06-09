Sign up
105 / 365
Camera vs Watercolour
I think the watercolour gave the structure a lot of credit!
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
architecture
,
scotland
,
watercolour
JackieR
ace
Artistic licence??
June 18th, 2025
