Previous
103 / 365
Scottish Thistle
Can't not take a shot of one of these when in Scotland!
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
thistle
,
scotland
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
June 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
June 10th, 2025
