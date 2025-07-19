Sign up
112 / 365
Helicopter Action
The small fire they set off on the airfield for this action scene took 20 minutes to put out, but it looked good!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
flames
,
helicopter
,
riat
Zilli~
ace
Cool ;)
July 24th, 2025
