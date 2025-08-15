Previous
Yorkshire Sculpture Park by nigelrogers
Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Great day out with my wife and her cousin (Neil, a fellow 365'r) and his wife.
15th August 2025

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Susan Wakely ace
Intriguing sculpture.
August 18th, 2025  
