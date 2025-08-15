Sign up
114 / 365
Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Great day out with my wife and her cousin (Neil, a fellow 365'r) and his wife.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
sculpture
Susan Wakely
ace
Intriguing sculpture.
August 18th, 2025
