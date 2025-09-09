Sign up
Previous
116 / 365
Katharon Monastery
Part of this monastery date back to 1622. This is the main (and only) chapel.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
1
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
31% complete
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
116
1557
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
9th September 2025 12:04pm
Tags
ithaca
,
monastery
Shirley
ace
Wow amazing
September 9th, 2025
