Looking up by nigelrogers
122 / 365

Looking up

Another attempt in my search for the milky way, it is a new moon on Sunday so each day the light from the moon decreases (apparently) so I might have a better chance!!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

Renee Salamon ace
Wow, that’s pretty call
September 20th, 2025  
