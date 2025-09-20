Previous
Panagia Church Frescoes by nigelrogers
123 / 365

Panagia Church Frescoes

A section of one wall covered in frescoes
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact