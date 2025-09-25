Sign up
124 / 365
Kalamos Well Tap
One of the three taps, and the water was cold and refreshing!
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Tags
tap
,
well
,
ithaca
