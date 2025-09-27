Sign up
Previous
126 / 365
Gidaki Bay
The first view of the bay before we reached the beach.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1701
photos
89
followers
49
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Latest from all albums
1571
1572
124
1573
1574
125
126
1575
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th September 2025 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ithaca
