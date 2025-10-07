Sign up
127 / 365
Super Moon
The Moon when I got home from my photography club. Higher in the sky and lacking the yellow/orange tinge it had earlier.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
7th October 2025 12:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
fairford
Shirley
ace
Fabulous fav
October 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
October 7th, 2025
