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Kingfisher 2
Landing on a branch having just emerged from the water.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Nigel Rogers
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@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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NIKON Z 6
Taken
28th March 2026 3:03pm
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