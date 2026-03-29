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Kingfisher 3
Dried off now!
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1837
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48
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NIKON Z 6
Taken
28th March 2026 3:04pm
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kingfisher
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slimbridge
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