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Pied Kingfishers
Taken on Lake Naivasha
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
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Themes
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th July 2026 7:34am
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