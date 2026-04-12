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Cut pole by nightform
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Cut pole

Who cuts a random pole? This was like this at the bus stop when I was waiting for the bus.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Ryan Scott

@nightform
My name is Ryan, well my first name is Scott, middle name Ryan. I typically go by Ryan, but either or is just fine. I...
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