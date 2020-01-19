Previous
Next
First day! by nikkiplus2
1 / 365

First day!

First day of uploading a photo. I was so worried people were looking and my 9 year had to take it. I have started to walk each day. I really do live in a beautiful town.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Nikki

@nikkiplus2
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise