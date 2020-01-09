Previous
Next
9. Paper by nikongirl
17 / 365

9. Paper

There’s so many options. Maybe you’ll take a photo of the newspaper headline today. Or make a paper airplane. Or a card.
Or something else paper-y.
A collection of @Click Magazine 📸 , that’s a lot of paper 📝, don’t you think?
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Nini

@nikongirl
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise