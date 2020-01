12. In the air

Take a photo of something up in the air (Kite. Balloon. Bird. Plane. Ball. Clouds. Sun. Rainbow.)

Photo ๐Ÿ“ธ taken while an acrobat was in the air at Montreal Jazz ๐ŸŽผ๐ŸŽท๐ŸŽธ๐ŸŽนFestival during the summer โ˜€๏ธ of 2010.