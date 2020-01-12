Previous
12. In the air by nikongirl
20 / 365

12. In the air

Take a photo of something up in the air (Kite. Balloon. Bird. Plane. Ball. Clouds. Sun. Rainbow.)
Photo 📸 taken while an acrobat was in the air at Montreal Jazz 🎼🎷🎸🎹Festival during the summer ☀️ of 2010.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Nini

@nikongirl
