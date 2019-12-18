Sign up
Photo 585
Rose
I just loaded Photo Shop and had my first lesson.
Hope I did it correctly
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
3
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
9
3
365
Canon EOS M6
18th December 2019 1:03pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
bruni
ace
I don't have photo shop, but from what I can see you did well. beautiful with the water droplets.
December 20th, 2019
Kerri Michaels
ace
pretty
December 20th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely drops.
December 20th, 2019
