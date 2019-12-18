Previous
Rose by ninaganci
Photo 585

Rose

I just loaded Photo Shop and had my first lesson.
Hope I did it correctly

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
bruni ace
I don't have photo shop, but from what I can see you did well. beautiful with the water droplets.
December 20th, 2019  
Kerri Michaels ace
pretty
December 20th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Beautiful shot and lovely drops.
December 20th, 2019  
