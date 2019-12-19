Sign up
Photo 586
On the Road
After all the festivities I took a well deserved break and went away.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
December 21st, 2019
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat leading line :)
December 21st, 2019
Maggiemae
ace
The long and straight road sent you on your way! A great shot!
December 21st, 2019
