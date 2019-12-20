Previous
Thatched Roof 1 by ninaganci
Thatched Roof 1

Spend a few days upcountry taking photos of the traditional Dutch Thatched Roof homes. These homes have all been restored to their former glory
Their gables are simply amazing

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice capture
December 21st, 2019  
