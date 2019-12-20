Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 587
Thatched Roof 1
Spend a few days upcountry taking photos of the traditional Dutch Thatched Roof homes. These homes have all been restored to their former glory
Their gables are simply amazing
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
1
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
587
photos
66
followers
66
following
160% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
18th December 2019 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice capture
December 21st, 2019
