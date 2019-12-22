Previous
Next
A House in Tulbagh by ninaganci
Photo 589

A House in Tulbagh

Tulbagh, a little village about 1 hrs drive away from Cape Town is steeped in historical houses restored to their former glory.
My dream came finally true when I spend a night so that I could take photos
In this house we see the English Victorian influence and architecture. The tin roof and my favourite filigree decor on the 'stoep' (patio)

The jacaranda trees are on the pavement (sidewalk), this is rather unusual, as traditionally the streets of Pretoria are famous for their jacaranda lined streets

Hope you enjoy my series as much as I did. Took so many photos

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
Thank you, Thatch Roof 2 reached TP status
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise