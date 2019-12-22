A House in Tulbagh

Tulbagh, a little village about 1 hrs drive away from Cape Town is steeped in historical houses restored to their former glory.

My dream came finally true when I spend a night so that I could take photos

In this house we see the English Victorian influence and architecture. The tin roof and my favourite filigree decor on the 'stoep' (patio)



The jacaranda trees are on the pavement (sidewalk), this is rather unusual, as traditionally the streets of Pretoria are famous for their jacaranda lined streets



Hope you enjoy my series as much as I did. Took so many photos



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated

Thank you, Thatch Roof 2 reached TP status