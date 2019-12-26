Sign up
Photo 593
Never Too Old
The Birthday Girl enjoyed the home-made ice cream. Thankfully, I had the camera handy
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
593
photos
66
followers
66
following
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
26th December 2019 4:38pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh classic! We have been enjoying a lot of home-made ice cream too, but we have been putting it into waffle cones. I like the look of mischief you captured.
December 26th, 2019
