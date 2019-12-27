All Roads Lead Home

Still in Tulbagh, I have tried to work out what this building is about, and cannot. I originally thought it was church grounds, but seems to be something else. It looks like a manor house on a farm, but its not.

I liked the steep driveway leading up to the manor house and the stable building on the right hand side.



I took so many photos of these historical thatched roof buildings, hope you enjoyed the few I have shown you here.



