Hidden Amongst the Palm Trees by ninaganci
Photo 596

Hidden Amongst the Palm Trees

Look what I found in Tulbagh .... Robinson Crusoe's home.

29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
KWind ace
What a great find!
December 29th, 2019  
