Erica by ninaganci
Erica

Erica is a genus of roughly 860 species of flowering plants in southern Africa. The English common names heath and heather are shared by some closely related genera of similar appearance. The genus Calluna was formerly included in Erica.
Botanical Name: Erica species
Common Name: Heath
Family: Ericaceae
Categories: Shrubs and Perennials

Description:
Ericas are woody shrubs with small, narrow leaves. Flowers come in a great variety of colours, shapes and sizes.

It may surprise them to learn that southern Africa is home to nearly 90% of the world's Erica species, and most of them occur in Fynbos.

Erica is sometimes referred to as "winter (or spring) heather" to distinguish it from Calluna "summer (or autumn) heather".

3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Diana ace
Lovely shot and dof such a pretty flower.
January 3rd, 2020  
