Erica

Erica is a genus of roughly 860 species of flowering plants in southern Africa. The English common names heath and heather are shared by some closely related genera of similar appearance. The genus Calluna was formerly included in Erica.

Botanical Name: Erica species

Common Name: Heath

Family: Ericaceae

Categories: Shrubs and Perennials



Description:

Ericas are woody shrubs with small, narrow leaves. Flowers come in a great variety of colours, shapes and sizes.



It may surprise them to learn that southern Africa is home to nearly 90% of the world's Erica species, and most of them occur in Fynbos.



Erica is sometimes referred to as "winter (or spring) heather" to distinguish it from Calluna "summer (or autumn) heather".



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated



Thank you, for allowing the hungry tortoise to reach TP and PP status

