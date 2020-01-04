Sign up
Tweede Nuwe Jaar
Tweede Nuwe Jaar literally means “Second New Year”, and its origin is rooted in the slave history of Cape Town.
The tradition is still alive and kicking today, and the annual event, the Cape Town Minstrel Festival, sees the city bursting into a carnival of colour, music, dancing and parades.
Tweede Nuwe Jaar happens on the 2nd of January each year however in 2020 the Cape Town Street Parade will take place on Saturday 4th January and is one of the biggest events in the city.
Performers, known as the Kaapse Klopse, don colourful suits, face-paint, hats, and parasols.
They strut their stuff through the streets, with brass instruments and drums, in the traditional ghoema musical style. The centre of Cape Town becomes a huge street party for the day.
As I was rather early for this festival, I was lucky enough to get them to pose for me as they were working their way to the meeting place.
4th January 2020
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
