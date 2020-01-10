Previous
Summer Rain by ninaganci
Summer Rain

After a few days of extremely strong gale force wind, a refreshing summer rain was welcomed.
The wind did so much damage to trees and roofs. The awning I build was torn in the wind.

Sorry I have not been around much, I dropped my camera ... it is now finally working again. Will catch up slowly

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
Nina Ganci

I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
