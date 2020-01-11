Previous
Sprinkles from Heaven by ninaganci
Photo 609

Sprinkles from Heaven

Heaven open its windows and down poured glorious summer rain. Farmers are rejoicing as the dams fill up

Sorry I have not been around much, I dropped my camera ... it is now finally working again. Will catch up slowly

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
166% complete

