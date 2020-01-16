The Wind Mountain (under the famous Table Cloth)

Table Mountain has many legends

This is one of the most famous



Van Hunks and the Devil



Van Hunks, a legendary pirate, is often believed to be the creator of Table Mountain’s “tablecloth”.



The story goes that Van Hunks would sit beneath the same tree at the top of the mountain each day smoking a special kind of tobacco that only he could inhale without feeling ill. One day, he arrived to find a stranger sitting in his spot.



The stranger was a youth, and Van Hunk challenged him to a competition to see who could smoke the most of the special tobacco before falling ill. The youth accepted, and the two lit their pipes and smoked from dusk until dawn.



Meanwhile, a crowd of locals gathered at the bottom of Table Mountain, wondering about the curious tablecloth-like cloud that had formed along its flat surface.



On top of the mountain, Van Hunks and the youth continued to smoke their pipes. When the youth bent forward to cough, his hat fell off his head, revealing a pair of horns poking from his forehead.



Van Hunks was startled, realising that it was the devil who he had challenged and won against. Upset at being beaten, the devil created a clap of thunder that made both he and Van Hunks disappear.



Now, when Table Mountain’s tablecloth creeps over the top of the mountain, locals can often be heard saying that Van Hunks and the devil are going at it again.