Photo 619
Summer Flowers
Hot summer days with hot bright flowers (fresh). Not sure when I saw such bright colours
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
2
1
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
nverter 12.0
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely bright colours and great dof!
January 27th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Bright, happy shot
January 27th, 2020
