Table Mountain - The Stuff of Ledgend by ninaganci
Table Mountain - The Stuff of Ledgend

Table Mountain is an Angry Giant Greek God Called Adamastor

This idea, of course, made perfect sense to Portuguese sailors who were trying their best to find their way to India and had to face the tempestuous waters and storms of the Cape.

The notion was inspired by a poem by Luís de Camões in which the mountain was likened to an angry, hostile and vindictive giant who suffered from some kind of inner turmoil and who wouldn’t allow anyone to pass through the rough seas of the area.

The belief is that after years of trouble the great beast was finally defeated and the evidence of this is in the successful rounding of the tip of Africa by the great explorer Bartomeu Dias and later by Vasco da Gama, who was the first to make it all the way to India.

Today, all that’s left of this mad giant is a motionless mountain.

25th January 2020

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa.
KoalaGardens🐨
it's really quite extraordinary isn't it!
February 1st, 2020  
Diana
A beautiful capture of our great mountain in the clouds. Lovely composition with the tankers.
February 1st, 2020  
