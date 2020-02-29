Sign up
Bromeliad
Another beauty in my garden that flowered this summer
Life is a bit hectic again, I will try to post every day and visit daily, please forgive me if I cannot keep up
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
