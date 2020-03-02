Previous
Next
Hibiscus by ninaganci
Photo 660

Hibiscus

Flowering in my garden

Life is a bit hectic again, I will try to post every day and visit daily, please forgive me if I cannot keep up

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and beautiful flower. I know exactly whst you mean 😉
March 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise