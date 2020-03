Official Hand Over

I have been the owner of a body, mind soul market for 14 years.

On Saturday, it was a very emotional for me as I let go and handed the controls over to a new person.

It is symbolised here with the handing over of the candle that I had extinguished (ending my reign). The new owner will light it at the beginning of the next market.

I am still very emotional at moment. Will visit soon

No need to comment, this is just a milestone in my life and I want a record