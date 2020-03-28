Sign up
Photo 686
Observing
Am going to use this time to improve on my photography. Daring manual mode
Stay Safe
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
29th March 2020 8:43am
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and dof.
March 29th, 2020
