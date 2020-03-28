Previous
Observing by ninaganci
Photo 686

Observing

Am going to use this time to improve on my photography. Daring manual mode

Stay Safe

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
187% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and dof.
March 29th, 2020  
