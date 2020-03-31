Previous
Next
Zinnias by ninaganci
Photo 689

Zinnias

Still blooming in my garden

Stay Safe

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
Enjoy them Nina, you stay safe too my friend
March 31st, 2020  
bruni ace
A beautiful flower, love the color and the shadow of a second one.
March 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise