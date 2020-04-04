Previous
Yellow Zinnia by ninaganci
Yellow Zinnia

Ours days are getting shorter and cooler. the zinnias are still blooming and flourishing in my garden

4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful details!
April 4th, 2020  
