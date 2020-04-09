Previous
Frangipani 2 by ninaganci
Frangipani 2

From my front garden, before it became overcast - if the Easter Weekend brings rain - means we will have a good wet winter and we really need the rain and water

Stay Safe Stay Home

9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Nina Ganci

I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and dof. Let's hope we get the rain we so badly need. Stay safe Nina :-)
April 9th, 2020  
