Rhodesian Creeper by ninaganci
Photo 700

Rhodesian Creeper

That is the name I know it by
Taken yesterday - today its overcast and threatening to rain

Stay Safe Stay Home

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty against the blue of the sky!
April 11th, 2020  
