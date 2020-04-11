Sign up
Photo 700
Rhodesian Creeper
That is the name I know it by
Taken yesterday - today its overcast and threatening to rain
Stay Safe Stay Home
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
11th April 2020
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
365
Canon EOS M6
9th April 2020 3:31pm
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty against the blue of the sky!
April 11th, 2020
