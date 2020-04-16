Sign up
Photo 705
No Bees, No Honey; No Work, No Money
Where there are bees there are flowers, and wherever there are flowers there is new life and hope.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
16th April 2020
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
16th April 2020 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2020
