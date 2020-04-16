Previous
No Bees, No Honey; No Work, No Money by ninaganci
Photo 705

No Bees, No Honey; No Work, No Money

Where there are bees there are flowers, and wherever there are flowers there is new life and hope.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2020  
