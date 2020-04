Flower Hopping

At moment my basil bush is still overflowing with bees. Excellent opportunity for me to learn manual mode.

At first I took over 600 photos with only a handful worth looking into. Today, I only took 120 with over 40 worth viewing.



Once shops open again, I must invest in a new lens. Not sure which yet. Suggestions would be welcomed



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Stay Safe