It's Raining

OK, it only drizzled, or hinted at a drizzle.

I decided to try my first attempt capturing raindrops.



Shooting in manual mode sure does have its advantages and has opened up a whole new world for me

I only have 18-150mm lens. Cannot wait for normality, when shops are open and I can purchase a macro lens



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Stay Safe