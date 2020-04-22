Sign up
Photo 711
Laughing Dove
The laughing dove (Spilopelia senegalensis) is a smallest pigeon and is probably one of the most common and well-known species in South Africa.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
1
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
22nd April 2020 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bep
Nicely captured.
April 22nd, 2020
365 Project
close