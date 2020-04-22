Previous
Next
Laughing Dove by ninaganci
Photo 711

Laughing Dove

The laughing dove (Spilopelia senegalensis) is a smallest pigeon and is probably one of the most common and well-known species in South Africa.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Learning...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bep
Nicely captured.
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise