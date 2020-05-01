Previous
Next
Red-eyed Dove by ninaganci
Photo 720

Red-eyed Dove

Spotted at bottom of garden, stretched lens to see if it would work.

Today was first day of a very mild release of freedom. And I mean mild, you hardly know that there is a difference. In fact, its the same as yesterday - no difference

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Hi Nina what a lovely shot! I hope everything is ok with you:)
May 1st, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and composition. I feel that there will be no change here for a very long time. A rather disturbing thought. Stay safe Nina.
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise