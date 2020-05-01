Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 720
Red-eyed Dove
Spotted at bottom of garden, stretched lens to see if it would work.
Today was first day of a very mild release of freedom. And I mean mild, you hardly know that there is a difference. In fact, its the same as yesterday - no difference
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
1st May 2020
1st May 20
2
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
720
photos
72
followers
71
following
197% complete
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
1st May 2020 10:58am
Jacqueline
ace
Hi Nina what a lovely shot! I hope everything is ok with you:)
May 1st, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and composition. I feel that there will be no change here for a very long time. A rather disturbing thought. Stay safe Nina.
May 1st, 2020
