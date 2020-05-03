Previous
Next
Autumn Drizzle by ninaganci
Photo 722

Autumn Drizzle

A light drizzle welcomed our joggers and walkers this morning. We are only allowed out between 6am - 9am. The hint of freedom we enjoy

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise