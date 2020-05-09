Previous
Garden Bridge by ninaganci
Garden Bridge

entrance to an organic farm - so beautiful to be out and about

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
Nina Ganci

I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Lovely garden, how come you are allowed to be out Nina?
May 8th, 2020  
Santina
beautiful shot, nice garden
May 8th, 2020  
