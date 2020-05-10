Previous
Swimming by ninaganci
Anna Beulah Farm is a special place. Fresh organic vegetables picked whilst you wait, free range eggs, chicken and meat. Ducks eating snails in the organic fields.
Even though the restaurant is closed at moment, we enjoyed our visit.
Am so happy I re-discovered this gem within my neighbourhood.
We are not allowed to travel at all - I am just lucky to have this farm so close (under 12kms from my home)
Stay Safe
Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Beautiful Nina, glad you have all you need so close.
May 10th, 2020  
