Photo Bomb Close Up by ninaganci
Photo 735

Photo Bomb Close Up

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful close up.
May 29th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
I love the colours and shine on his body and wings. Great close up!
May 29th, 2020  
Shell
This is amazing!
May 29th, 2020  
